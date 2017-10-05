Several Country Artists Make Amazon’s Alexa List Of Top Singles Requested by Forgetful Fans

We all have those moments…when you just can’t think of a song title or an artist, but you totally know how the song goes!

Total brainfart moment, right?

Well thanks to Amazon, they’ve released a new chart of the top singles requested by forgetful music fans who ask the voice-assistant device, “Alexa, play the song that goes…”.

According to Billboard, Amazon has compiled a list of the Top 50 Alexa Lyrics which just might help us forgetful fans when we just can’t seem to think of the song we want to hear.

The top 50 list contains several songs from country artists such as Luke Combs, “Hurricane”, Maren Morris, “I Could Use a Love Song”, and Jason Aldean, “Dirt Road Anthem”.

TOP 50 LYRIC REQUESTS IN US:

1. “…I can make your hands clap” // Fitz and the Tantrums, “HandClap”

2.”…head out on the highway” // Steppenwolf, “Born To Be Wild”

3. “…I got this feeling inside my bones” // Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

4. “…I came in like a wrecking ball” // Miley Cyrus, “Wrecking Ball”

5. “…true love won’t desert you” // Journey, “Separate Ways”

6. “…once, I was seven years old” // Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

7. “…I’m a rebel just for kicks” // Portugal. The Man “Feel it Still”

8.”…swish swish bish” // Katy Perry, “Swish Swish”

9. “…I got sunshine in my pocket” // Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

10. “…standing in the hall of fame” // The Script feat. Will.i.am, “Hall of Fame”

11. “…tell me what you want what you really really want” // Spice Girls, “Wannabe”

12. “…the battle of Yorktown” // Hamilton Cast Recording, “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)”

13. “…we all live in a yellow submarine” // The Beatles, Yellow Submarine

14. “…hit me like a hurricane” // Luke Combs, “Hurricane”

15. “…I like big butts and I cannot lie” // Sir Mix-a-Lot, “Baby Got Back”

16. “…hello darkness, my old friend” // Disturbed, “The Sound of Silence”

17. “…I got the moves like Jagger” // Maroon 5, “Moves Like Jagger

18. “…I could use a love” // Maren Morris, “I Could Use a Love Song”

19. “…i wish i knew you when i was young” // The Revivalists, “Wish I Knew You”

20. “…teenage wasteland” // The Who, “Baba O’Reilly”

21. “…we will we will rock you” // Queen, “We Will Rock You”

22. “…this girl is on fire” // Alicia Keys, “Girl on Fire”

23. “…this is my heartbeat” // Kelly Clarkson, “Heartbeat Song”

24. “…call me on my cell phone” // Drake, “Hotline Bling”

25. “…work work work work work” // Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign, “Work From Home”

26. “…I feel better when I’m dancing…” // Meghan Trainor, “Better When I’m Dancing”

27. “…I’m in love with the shape of you” // Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

28. “…play that funky music white boy” // Wild Cherry, “Play that Funky Music”

29. “…I woke up in a new Bugatti” // Ace Hood, “Bugatti”

30. “…If I was you, I’d wanna be me too” // Meghan Trainor, “Me Too”

31. “…I just want a Roley, Roley, Roley” // Ayo & Teo, “Rolex”

32. “…push me to the edge, all my friends are dead” // Lil Uzi Vert, “XO TOUR Llif3″ //

33.”…hello from the other side” // Adele, “Hello”

34.”…look what you made me do” // Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do”

35. “…baby, you’re a firework” // Katy Perry, “Firework”

36. “…that’s the sound of the police.” // KRS-One, “Sound of Da Police”

37. “…chillin’ on a dirt road” // Jason Aldean, “Dirt Road Anthem”

38. “…put your hair in the air” // Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani and Ron Funches, “Hair Up” (Trolls)

39. “…all my friends are heathens take it slow” // Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

40. “…hey now, you’re a rock star” // Smash Mouth, “All Star”

41. “…I got the eye of the tiger” // Katy Perry, “Roar”

42. “…I’m gonna come back like a boomerang” // Jojo Siwa, “Boomerang”

43.”…i wanna be a rockstar” // Nickelback, “Rockstar”

44. “…shine bright like a diamond” // Rihanna, “Diamonds”

45.”…like the ceiling can’t hold us” // Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, “Can’t Hold Us”

46. “…come on come on turn the radio on” // Sia, “Cheap Thrills”

47. “…it takes two to make a thing go right” // Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, “It Takes Two”

48. “…love like there’s no such thing as a broken heart” // Old Dominion, “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

49. “…I love you for a thousand years” // Christina Perri, “A Thousand Years”

50. “…the greatest song in the world” // Tenacious D, “Tribute”