Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 5th

1.

We’re hearing from local first responders who were in the line of fire during the shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 and injured hundreds more. Dean McAuley, a firefighter and paramedic with the Valley Regional Fire Authority in Auburn, spotted a 16-year-old girl on the ground after being shot so he ran help her while the gunfire continued. She grabbed his cellphone to call her dad while McAuley loaded her into the back of a stranger’s car and rushed her to safety, then went back the shooting scene to help other victims. That’s when he received a text message from the teen’s father. “The text said, ‘You saved my daughter’s life. Can you please call me?’” He said “In that moment there was a bright spot – it seemed like a really bad dream – but it seemed like a bright spot for me.” (Read more from Q13)

Meanwhile, Dr. James Sebesta, a Tacoma-based surgeon and retired Army surgeon who spent 25 years working out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, stayed behind, running from person-to-person and doing all he could to help. Sebesta, along with friend Stephen Williams, used sections of chain link fence to carry victims from the outdoor concert area to a spot where they believed ambulances would have easier access to pick up patients. Sebesta is quick to point out that he was only one among many people, some with medical experience, that stayed, despite the on-going shooting, to help victims. “This story isn’t about one person,” said Sebesta. “I wouldn’t say there was a hero. I think there were multiple, multiple, multiple heroes.” For instance, his friend Stephen Williams – who has no medical background, but stepped in to help the shooting victims without hesitation. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

Pauley Perrette is getting ready to exit NCIS after 15 seasons on the show. “So it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season,” the actress tweeted on Wednesday. “There have been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)” Perrette goes on to explain that she made the decision last year and hopes that “everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years.” Perrette has portrayed forensic specialist Abby Sciuoto since the drama debuted on CBS in 2003. (Read more from UPI)

3.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is being labeled a sexist after laughing at a female reporter on Wednesday. The New York Post reports that the awkward exchange took place when The Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue asked a question about routes being taken by Newton’s receivers during a press conference. “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes… it’s funny,” he responded with a chuckle. Rodrique was unamused and later tweeted, “I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job.” She added, “I spoke with [Newton] after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from.” Rodrigue also claimed that the athlete has yet to “apologize for his comments.” The Observer paraphrased Newton’s subsequent interaction with Rodrigue by writing, “Newton said that maybe he should have said it was funny to hear ‘reporters’ talk about routes and that, if she actually did know about them, then she knew more than most reporters. Then he gestured toward the locker room, still filled with her colleagues.”

4.

Ladies, are you tired of getting the same lame messages on Tinder? The dating app has launched a “menprovement” campaign which is aimed at encouraging men into using behaving better while using the app. Tinder launched new emojis which can only be used by women and were designed by “the women of Tinder”. The app has also started a video series aimed at cajoling men into being nicer while on Tinder while also highlighting men’s poor behavior. The new feature, “Tinder Reactions” , allows ladies to “virtually throw your martini at him, or send him a not-so-subtle eyeroll”. “In a perfect world, everyone would always treat each other with respect — whether it’s from behind a phone screen or in real life,” Tinder wrote.“So the women of Tinder are on a mission to make calling it out easy and fun while letting the nice guys know they aren’t finishing last.” To send a Reaction, just open a conversation on Tinder and tap the smiley icon. You can then scroll through the Reactions and select the one to send to your love match. (Read more from The Sun)