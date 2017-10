American Idol has put on their first full day of auditions in their re-booted ABC version of the show.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry & Luke Bryan stopped by GMA this morning to chat about everything American Idol!

We’re getting excited for the new season! Look at Luke!!!

These three together are going to be American Idol magic!

"Prayer without action is powerless." – @katyperry, @LionelRichie, and @LukeBryanOnline share their thoughts on the Las Vegas shooting pic.twitter.com/sNLNvPz2EF — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 4, 2017

Here’s a look at Luke Bryan’s backstage chair!