Eric Church Honors Las Vegas Shooting Victims with Tearful Tribute

Eric Church couldn’t help but get emotional this week as he recalled performing at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas just days before the devastating mass shooting that left 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

While performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday (10/4), Church burst into tears while opening up about the shooting according to People.

“This past Friday, I played the Harvest music festival in Vegas … 48 hours later, those places that I stood, it was carnage,” Church told the crowd.

“Those were my people. Those were my fans.”

Church continued, tearing up and admitting he didn’t want to perform at the Opry or even play guitar. But after seeing an interview on CNN with Sonny Melton’s wife Heather talking about her husband who was killed shielded her from bullets.

Heather mentioned in the interview that the reason they were at the festival was because Sonny was a fan of Eric Church, which inspired the singer to write a new song called “Why Not Me.”

Before performing the new song and dedicating to Sonny & Heather, he pointed out two empty seats in the Opry where the Meltons were supposed to be sitting Wednesday night: they had purchased tickets to the performance.

Church told the crowd, “The reason I’m here tonight is because of Heather Melton, and her husband Sonny who died, and every person that was there. And I’ll tell you, I saw that crowd. I saw them with their hands in the hair, with boots in the air, and that moment in time was frozen,” Church said, “and there is no amount of bullets that can take that away.”