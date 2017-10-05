Adam Craig’s Family Plans Benefit Show After Las Vegas Shooting

Like most proud mothers, Adam Craig’s mom Lori Seaunier was excited to see her son perform at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

“It was just a real fun atmosphere,” Seaunier told KING 5, after she traveled to Las Vegas from Tenino, WA with Adam’s sister Kristi Burke.

One minute she was taking a video from his performance Sunday afternoon, but not long after, the family was running for their lives trying to escape the gunfire that killed 58 and injured more than 500 others.

Separated for hours, Adam’s mom hid in a stranger’s hotel room before reuniting with her children.

Thankfully, they all escaped injury, but many were not as lucky.

The family decided to put together a benefit concert to help the families of the victims.

“You can’t not want to do something after seeing that,” said Seaunier.

The benefit concert will potentially be held next summer in Tenino.

Adam Craig has performed charity concerts following local tragedies before. In 2007 he played to raise money for flood victims in Lewis County, and in 2009 he held a benefit concert following the murder of four Lakewood police officers.