Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 4th

After the horror of Sunday’s mass shooting in Vegas, it should come as no surprise that Jason Aldean has decided to step away for a short time. Aldean has canceled all the rest of his shows this week out of respect for the victims in the Vegas tragedy. Aldean says, “It is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost.” Aldean went on to say, “Our first time back on stage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them.” The shows Aldean has canceled include L.A., San Diego and Anaheim. The tour will resume October 12 in Tulsa. (Read more from PEOPLE)

As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows… pic.twitter.com/lP7TFCukII — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 3, 2017

We’re learning more about the connections some of the Las Vegas shooting victims have with Western Washington. One victim, Michelle Vo, has extended family here in Western Washington. Another victim, Densie Burditus used to live here and was a proud Seahawks fan. Carrie Parsons, who worked in Seattle but is from Bainbridge Island, was killed in the Las Vegas shooting. (Read more from Q13 and Washington Post)

Florida Georgia Line is calling on people to donate what they can to help the families and victims affected by the horrific shooting in Las Vegas. In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram, the duo’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley brought attention to a special GoFundMe account that’s been established to provide financial relief to the victims. After donating $10,000 to the fund themselves, the duo then personally challenged their friends Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo and the Backstreet Boys to make donations as well. The duo then wrapped up the message by writing, “Times like this call for us to come together and do what we can to make a difference. Let’s ease the financial burden on the families and victims of this senseless tragedy. Rhett has since answered the call, donating $10,000 to the GoFundMe account, which can be found here.

Drama on the dance floor! Multiple outlets are reporting that Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy didn’t dance with partner Vanessa Lachey on Monday’s show because they can’t stand each other. (Lachey was instead paired with Alan Bersten.) “There is a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Their personalities are very similar, so they disagree about everything…They’re playing nice for the cameras, but both are miserable paired with each other.” Meanwhile, People reports that while co-host Erin Andrews claimed on air that Maks missed Monday’s show because he was “dealing with a personal issue,” a source says, “There’s a big chemistry issue.” Despite their differences, Us Weekly reports that the pair will dance together on next week’s show.