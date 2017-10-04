Miranda Lambert Invokes Healing Power of Music After Vegas Attack

By Scott T. Sterling

As the country music community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Route 91 shooting incident in Las Vegas, Miranda Lambert has shared her thoughts both online and onstage.

Related: Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting in Las Vegas



“I’ve spent the last few days with a heavy heavy heart. And I know there are more days like that to come,” she shared on Instagram in the hours before a show in Edmonton, Canada yesterday (Oct. 3). “But in keeping with the mindset that music is medicine, we are gonna go on stage tonight in Edmonton, AB and celebrate family, friends and community with some country music. And remember all the light and joy it can bring. It’s a healer.”

During the Edmonton show, Lambert brought a young fan onstage for a hug after seeing his sign requesting one in the crowd.

“We all need a damn hug today, don’t we?” she said to the cheering crowd.

The singer addressed the shooting before a performance of the song “Mr. Tin Man,” asking the crowd to hold up a light “for our friends in Vegas tonight.” Watch the moment below.