Jason Aldean Cancels Weekend Shows

In the wake of Sunday’s (10/1) tragic shooting in Las Vegas, Jason Aldean has decided to cancel his string of tour dates in California this weekend.

Aldean was onstage wrapping up the final day at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing 59 people and injuring over 500 others.

Aldean announced the cancellations in a statement on Tuesday afternoon (10/3), saying, “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends.”

In the message, Aldean also acknowledges that his first time back onstage will be “a very tough and emotional thing for us,” but adds, “we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them.”

Aldean also thanked fans for the outpouring of support saying, “You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time.”

The canceled dates include shows in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Anaheim. Jason says he plans to resume the tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 12.