Florida Georgia Line Challenges Fellow Artists To Donate To Shooting Victims

Florida Georgia Line is calling on people to donate what they can to help the families and victims affected by the horrific shooting in Las Vegas.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram, the duo’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley brought attention to a special GoFundMe account that’s been established to provide financial relief to the victims.

After donating $10,000 to the fund themselves, the duo then personally challenged their friends Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo and the Backstreet Boys to make donations as well.

The duo then wrapped up the message by writing, “Times like this call for us to come together and do what we can to make a difference. Let’s ease the financial burden on the families and victims of this senseless tragedy.”

Rhett has since answered the call, donating $10,000 to the GoFundMe account, which can be found here.

The “Las Vegas Victims’ Fund” has already raised more than $8.3 million towards the $10 million goal.