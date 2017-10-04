Brittany Aldean Recounts Terrifying Route 91 Shooting in Las Vegas

By Scott T. Sterling

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star Jason Aldean, has shared a chilling recollection of the moments shots rang out while her husband was performing at the Route 91 festival in Vegas last weekend.

“It’s hard to process what happened the other night…still feel like I’m in a daze,” she wrote. “When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent closer to Mandalay Bay. As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same. As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past… all I could think was ‘I never even got to hold my baby,’ she continued. Brittany is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Mrs. Aldean goes on to recount the hours of fear and uncertainty after running for cover.

“We were the lucky ones,” she said. “I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us. May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers.”

See her full post below.