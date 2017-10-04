941ClassOf Luke Combs Could Win Redneck Olympic Games!

Once a year the Redneck Olympic Games go down. This year it happened in Hebron, Maine. It’s full of beer, music, and lots of mud.

We instantly thought of this event when we saw the amazing party trick that our New Country Class of 2017 artist Luke Combs can pull off.

Get our your stop watches! Luke Combs is able to shot gun a beer faster than anyone we’ve ever seen! Yes, that’s Luke in the Tennesee Titans jersey on the left in the video below.

We can only assume Luke Combs and his manager Kappy were tailgating before the Titans vs. Seahawks game a few weeks back in Nashville.

We want to challenge Luke Combs to a “Shot Gun Beer” competition when he plays the New Country Class of 2017 show! Win your tickets twice an hour all week long with Ticket Tag!