#941ClassOf Luke Combs Could Win Redneck Olympic Games!

By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: 941classof, beer, luke combs, new country class of 2017, olympic redneck games, shot gun beer
Luke Combs (Twitter)

Once a year the Redneck Olympic Games go down. This year it happened in Hebron, Maine. It’s full of beer, music, and lots of mud.

redneck e1502670925858 650x350 #941ClassOf Luke Combs Could Win Redneck Olympic Games!

We instantly thought of this event when we saw the amazing party trick that our New Country Class of 2017 artist Luke Combs can pull off.

Get our your stop watches! Luke Combs is able to shot gun a beer faster than anyone we’ve ever seen! Yes, that’s Luke in the Tennesee Titans jersey on the left in the video below.

We can only assume Luke Combs and his manager Kappy were tailgating before the Titans vs. Seahawks game a few weeks back in Nashville.

We want to challenge Luke Combs to a “Shot Gun Beer” competition when he plays the New Country Class of 2017 show! Win your tickets twice an hour all week long with Ticket Tag!

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live