Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 3rd

A 64-year-old man armed with several machine guns shot at the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas from a high-rise hotel window on Sunday, killing at least 59 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, before taking his own life. The gunfire from a 32nd-floor window of the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd of 22,000 people lasted several minutes, sparking panic as throngs of music fans desperately cowered on the open ground. More than 527 people were injured in the chaos adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip as police scrambled to locate the assailant.

As a way to provide some of that necessary help, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has established the Music City Cares Fund, with 100 percent of the donations going to help with the immediate and long-term needs of the shooting victims.

Bloodworks Northwest is urging residents to donate blood to help victims. Donors can schedule appointments at schedule.bloodworksNW.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888.

The music world lost an icon on Monday when singer-songwriter Tom Petty died at the age of 66. “On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty,” the musician’s longtime manager said in a statement. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center, but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.” The formal announcement of Petty’s death late last night capped a day of confusion as multiple media outlets reported his demise hours earlier while he was still on life support. Petty just finished a 40th anniversary tour with his longtime band, The Heartbreakers, with whom he recorded such hits as “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” and “Refugee.” (Read more from PEOPLE)

After Sarah Jessica Parker revealed last week that plans for a third Sex and the City movie have officially been scrapped, her co-stars Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis have both taken to social media with very different reactions to the news. “The only ‘demand’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a third film…and that was back in 2016,” Cattrall insisted on Twitter, refuting rumors that she was the reason SATC3 is no more. Meanwhile, a much more heartbroken Davis wrote on Instagram, “I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to be able to share that chapter…with all of you.” Davis also called that SATC3 script, penned by producer Michael Patrick King, “beautifully written.” But fellow SATC actor Willie Garson seemed to imply that the Daily Mail was correct, tweeting that “sadly, the reasons are true.” (Read more from Buzzfeed)

A young boy in Argentina suffered an unusual side effect after he swallowed a piece from a pet toy: He couldn’t stop squeaking. Video taken in the emergency room of a children’s hospital shows the unnamed 8-year-old boy opening his mouth and squeaking. “The whistle was stuck between the larynx and the pharynx,” Zuviria said. Using local anesthesia, he was able to remove the squeaker from the boy’s throat. The boy has since recovered, but the doctor posted the video on Facebook last week to warn people about the dangers of swallowing things. The video has since received more than 9 million views.