Maren Morris Giving Sales of “Dear Hate” to Music City Cares Fund”

Maren Morris has a new song “Dear Hate” that she recorded with the help of Vince Gill. She dedicated it to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, but then quickly realized she could do more. They pulled the song from Youtube and will release it for sales on iTunes this Friday with all the proceeds going to Music City Cares Fund, established Monday (Oct. 2) by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to raise money for casualties of the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting that left at least 59 people dead and 527 injured.

Due to the overwhelming response, "Dear Hate" will be available on iTunes Friday with proceeds going to the Music City Cares Fund. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 3, 2017

Morris sings, “Dear Hate, I saw you on the news today/ Like a shock that takes my breath away/ You fall like rain, cover us in drops of paint/I’m afraid that we just might drown.”

In a social media post, Morris said fans often asked when the song would see the light of day, though “I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time.” She added, “Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love and music. That’s what it’s here for.”

