Keith Urban Honors Las Vegas Shooting Victims at Nashville Vigil

Keith Urban, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, and Alison Krauss were among the artists who paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting during a vigil in Nashville Monday night.\

At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured on Sunday after a sniper opened fire from his hotel room at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas during Jason Aldean’s outdoor set.

Billboard reports that Urban shared a touching moment from Monday morning with those in attendance before beginning his cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

“[My] 9-year-old, as I was driving her to school this morning, said to me, ‘Dad, you seem quiet.’ I said, ‘Yeah, a lot of people [were] killed last night,’” Urban recalled.

“She said, ‘Did you know any of them?’ and I said, ‘Not that I know of.’” Urban went on to tell his daughter that even country fans he’s never met are “like family.”

“It’s the one thing about country music that’s always been the center of it–it is community,” he added.

“So I did know those people, in that way.”

After seeing images from the deadly shooting, many people wanted to know what they can do to help those impacted by the tragedy.

As a way to provide some of that necessary help, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has established the Music City Cares Fund, with 100 percent of the donations going to help with the immediate and long-term needs of the shooting victims.

To donate to the fund click HERE.