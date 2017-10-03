Jason Aldean Fans Defend Singer As He Releases A Statement Following Las Vegas Shooting

There are no words for the unspeakable and unthinkable events that occurred in Las Vegas Sunday night

Jason Aldean was the final artist performing on third day of the Route 91 Harvest Festival stage when a gunman began shooting into a crowd filled with thousands of country fans.

Late Monday night, Aldean released another statement asking for unity after at least 59 people were killed and 527 more were injured.

Aldean wrote on Instagram: “Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!

#stopthehate #prayforlasvegas”

As footage emerged of Aldean on stage as shots rang out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, many fans jumped to his defense after several social media users criticized him for running off stage.

WATCH: Country singer @Jason_Aldean​ on stage as shots were fired during a music festival in Las Vegas. https://t.co/eCGF9gibpX pic.twitter.com/zUW9Xbj1Il — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017

people calling jason aldean a coward for running off the stage without warning people first..he had no idea what was going on and security was rushing him off. kindly shut up. Why would you even want to start this kind of drama at a time like this..get over yourself — Sarah Kulp (@_sarahkulp23) October 2, 2017

Sad to see people bashing Jason Aldean for running off stage in Las Vegas. His human reaction was survival & you would do the same. Grow up. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 2, 2017

It’s so sad that we are putting blame on #JasonAldean when the real blame should be put on the shooter. He is among the victims. — shadow of a ghost (@spiritsandme) October 3, 2017

Videos from the crowd showed Aldean running after several shots were fired. It’s unclear what Aldean was told by his security or if he heard the gunfire from where he was on stage according to FOX News.

Fellow performer Jake Owen told “Good Morning America” he didn’t think Aldean knew what was going on. “I don’t think at first [Aldean] could even hear the shots that were going off until I think someone maybe in his crew said, ‘Hey, you need to get off stage and run back here,'” Owen said.

An executive at Jason Aldean‘s record label expressed gratitude for being able to report the staff and artist roster is safe on Monday, but remorse that so many fans can’t say the same.

Broken Bow Music Group’s Executive Vice President Jon Loba calls country music fans family in a note shared on Facebook according to Taste Of Country:

“They put food on our tables and allow our artists and staff to live our dreams by going to events like last night. While our artists and staff are safe, our hearts are broken for those listeners in our extended family who just wanted to share a night of great music and the camaraderie that is the hallmark of country music.”