Garth Brooks Sends Touching Video To Victims Of The Las Vegas Tragedy

The world of country music has come together stronger than ever after the tragic shooting in Las Vegas, with stars sending out condolences and sharing their support for the victims, country fans and for the country as a whole.

Garth Brooks is one of the many stars who took to Facebook to honor Las Vegas, the victims, their families, the artists and their crews, the fans and their courage.

“So lot of bad things. What I saw? So lot of courage, so lot of love,” Brooks’ message began. “Can’t thank the women and men in blue enough, can’t thank the firefighters, the EMTs, the hospital’s staff, everybody, the volunteers.”

He continued, “Very proud of how the audience handled itself, the way people were laying down on other people to protect them. Just proud. Character flows in country music, all our love to the victims, to the victims’ families, to the band and crews. Tough.”

Garth followed by saying, “The show must go on… When things go bad, doctors go to work, when things go bad, policemen go to work, when things go bad, music & musicians go to work… Things have gone bad, they need music, they need the power of that healing.”