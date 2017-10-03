941ClassOf Luke Combs Performs “Used To” to Honor Vegas Victims

Luke Combs was an eye witness to the shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 58 lives and and injures 518 people. He shares with the Today Show his first hand account of what he saw.
Luke Combs is standing strong after the horrific experience, however, and paid tribute to the victims in a special performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Originally set to record a performance to air later this fall on the show, Jimmy asked Luke to sing a tribute instead, to which Luke “immediately agreed.”
“Fans, it is the blessing of my life to get to make music with you and for you every day.”
Last night, Jimmy Kimmel reunited with Luke Combs. This time the song took on a totally different meaning.
Tonight, the band and I were scheduled to tape a performance at @jimmykimmel Live! to air on TV later this fall. While we were on set today, Jimmy asked if I would be willing to perform a song tonight (11:35|10:35c on ABC) to honor last night’s fallen; I immediately agreed and we will be playing “Used to You.” Music is a healer. In this overwhelming darkness, I believe we will find hope when we rise together. Evil will not win. Fans, it is the blessing of my life to get to make music with you and for you every day. Tonight, may we find light and hope in the chaos.
Luke Combs also posted a note to the fans and to those affected by the tragedy in Vegas.
This is a photo from just a short few hours ago. I wanted to post a photo of what this festival was supposed to be about and not give this horrible person the recognition he so desperately wanted. I am incredibly saddened by tonight's events and while I'm thankful that me and all of my band and crew are alive and unharmed, I can't help but hurt for all the people who weren't as fortunate and the pain their loved ones must feel. Keep Vegas, these fans, and all of the country music community in your thoughts and prayers, we could sure use it tonight. Thank you.
Luke Combs believes the show must go on, and we can not live in fear. Luke Combs will play the New Country Class of 2017 show later this month.