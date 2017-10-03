941ClassOf Luke Combs Performs “Used To” to Honor Vegas Victims

Luke Combs was an eye witness to the shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 58 lives and and injures 518 people. He shares with the Today Show his first hand account of what he saw.

Country star @LukeCombsMusic performed earlier in Vegas and was an eyewitness to the shooting. Here's what he saw – https://t.co/1MKSwwOD8F — Janelle Rodriguez (@janelleNBC) October 2, 2017

Luke Combs is standing strong after the horrific experience, however, and paid tribute to the victims in a special performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Originally set to record a performance to air later this fall on the show, Jimmy asked Luke to sing a tribute instead, to which Luke “immediately agreed.”

“Fans, it is the blessing of my life to get to make music with you and for you every day.”

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel reunited with Luke Combs. This time the song took on a totally different meaning.

Luke Combs also posted a note to the fans and to those affected by the tragedy in Vegas.

Luke Combs believes the show must go on, and we can not live in fear. Luke Combs will play the New Country Class of 2017 show later this month.