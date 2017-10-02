Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 2nd

1.

A shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others late Sunday night. Authorities are calling it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Police say the man they believe to be the sole gunman was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival. It doesn’t appear the shooting was an act of terrorism. The suspect was known to police in Nevada and had a criminal history.

The Red Cross has opened a hotline for those trying to locate family members who attended the concert and are/have been unreachable, 1-866-535-5654.

This is a developing story and will be updated from CBS News.

Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire began. Later, he took to Instragram, saying, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

2.

After yet another slow start, the Seahawks turned things around in the second half Sunday night, putting points on the board quickly as they rolled to a much-needed 46-18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a primetime game at CenturyLink Field. Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions, but his most important play was a 23-yard run in the third quarter. Seattle’s win came with a big blow in the final minutes when starting running back Chris Carson sustained a left leg injury. Trainers immediately placed an air cast on Carson’s leg and he was carted off the field. At the beginning of the game, the team took the field ahead of the national anthem & several members of the defensive line and a linebacker sat on the bench. The Colts all stood on the sideline with arms interlocked during the anthem. (Read more from Q13)

3.

OJ Simpson became a free man again on Sunday after serving nine years for a botched hotel-room heist in Las Vegas that brought the prison time he avoided in the killings of his ex-wife and her friend after his 1995 acquittal in the “trial of the century.” Simpson was released at 12:08am PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons rep Brooke Keast said. The dead-of-night release was conducted to avoid media attention. “We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident,” Keast added. Unlike the last time the 70-year-old went free, 22 years ago, he will face restrictions—up to five years of parole—and he’s unlikely to escape public scrutiny. (Read more from AP News)

4.

Take your love of Taco Bell to a whole new level. Limited edition Taco Bell-themed clothing will be available at Forever 21 and online as of October 11th. The line will include tops, bodysuits, hoodies, sweatshirts, and jackets for both men and women. “We’ve seen our fans get individually creative in expressing their love for Taco Bell through fashion, and we believe this collection with Forever 21 is going to be everything they would expect from us in extending the Taco Bell lifestyle to fashion: original, affordable, creative a little quirky and definitely fun,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer. (Read more from their official statement)