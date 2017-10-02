Sam Hunt Shares Sweet Video Of His Grandma In The Front Row

#CutenessOverload – we could all use a dose of something sweet today after the horrific events that unfolded in Las Vegas.

You may want to break out the tissues before watching this adorable video of Sam Hunt’s grandmother.

Hunt shared the unforgettable moment today on Instagram, writing: “This is one of my favorite moments from the summer tour. My parents and aunt and uncle brought my 82 year old grandmother to see us play at Madison Square Garden.”

The adorable clip shows his sweet granny getting teary eyed and wiping away tears as she watches Sam perform.