Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Chris Young and More React To Route 91 Las Vegas Shooting

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Chris Young, Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, las vegas, Route 91
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Authorities say a “lone wolf” opened fire into the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 people were injured, authorities tell CBS News.

The 3-day festival drew up to 30,000 people.

Jason Aldean, who was on stage when a shooting attack began, took to Instagram to send a message.

Jake Owen was on stage with Luke Combs and other performers and was standing just 50 feet from Jason Aldean when he heard what he thought was gunfire, and described the bloody scene as something lifted directly out of a Hollywood movie.

“I just kind of ran like everyone else. At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people, that were people who had just come to the show,” Owen said. “Everyone’s asking if everyone’s okay. There was blood on people. You can see a couple of folks in the street that looked like they had been shot, lying there.”

Owen told TODAY the gunfire went on for about 10 minutes.

“It wasn’t something that just was quick,” he said. “It was chaos for a pure 7-10 minutes.”

Owen credited first responders for responding quickly to the shooting.

“They did everything they could to get out here quickly as possible and take care of these people,” he said.

Several other country artists including Chris Young were also at the festival during the tragedy, and many others are waking up to the horrifying news and sharing their condolences and asking fans to pray for the victims, their families, friends and loved ones.

Praying for our Country Music Family, Friends & Fans in #LasVegas @route91harvest

A post shared by LOCASH (@locash) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live