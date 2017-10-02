Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Chris Young and More React To Route 91 Las Vegas Shooting

Authorities say a “lone wolf” opened fire into the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night.
At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 people were injured, authorities tell CBS News.
The 3-day festival drew up to 30,000 people.
Jason Aldean, who was on stage when a shooting attack began, took to Instagram to send a message.
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
Jake Owen was on stage with Luke Combs and other performers and was standing just 50 feet from Jason Aldean when he heard what he thought was gunfire, and described the bloody scene as something lifted directly out of a Hollywood movie.
“I just kind of ran like everyone else. At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people, that were people who had just come to the show,” Owen said. “Everyone’s asking if everyone’s okay. There was blood on people. You can see a couple of folks in the street that looked like they had been shot, lying there.”
Owen told TODAY the gunfire went on for about 10 minutes.
“It wasn’t something that just was quick,” he said. “It was chaos for a pure 7-10 minutes.”
Owen credited first responders for responding quickly to the shooting.
“They did everything they could to get out here quickly as possible and take care of these people,” he said.
Several other country artists including Chris Young were also at the festival during the tragedy, and many others are waking up to the horrifying news and sharing their condolences and asking fans to pray for the victims, their families, friends and loved ones.