Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Chris Young and More React To Route 91 Las Vegas Shooting

Authorities say a “lone wolf” opened fire into the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 people were injured, authorities tell CBS News.

The 3-day festival drew up to 30,000 people.

Jason Aldean, who was on stage when a shooting attack began, took to Instagram to send a message.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Jake Owen was on stage with Luke Combs and other performers and was standing just 50 feet from Jason Aldean when he heard what he thought was gunfire, and described the bloody scene as something lifted directly out of a Hollywood movie.

“I just kind of ran like everyone else. At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people, that were people who had just come to the show,” Owen said. “Everyone’s asking if everyone’s okay. There was blood on people. You can see a couple of folks in the street that looked like they had been shot, lying there.”

Owen told TODAY the gunfire went on for about 10 minutes.

“It wasn’t something that just was quick,” he said. “It was chaos for a pure 7-10 minutes.”

Owen credited first responders for responding quickly to the shooting.

“They did everything they could to get out here quickly as possible and take care of these people,” he said.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Several other country artists including Chris Young were also at the festival during the tragedy, and many others are waking up to the horrifying news and sharing their condolences and asking fans to pray for the victims, their families, friends and loved ones.

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire… — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm literally shaking still. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Why — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

My deepest sympathies and prayers to anyone has been affected by the Vegas shooting last night. I don't even know anymore… Why? — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 2, 2017

Can't believe last night really happened. My heart is broken for all of the victims… So thankful my family and guys are all safe. — Adam Craig (@AdamCraigMusic) October 2, 2017

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017

I’m shook. I don’t know how to comprehend this. My heart hurts. I’m so sad for fans & my friends. Music is supposed to bring us together. 🙏🏼 — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) October 2, 2017

I won't be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas. 💔💔 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Prayers going out to everyone in Vegas!!🙏🏻 — Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken over the news of Vegas. My thoughts with all the innocent victims and their families x — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017

My heart is sick over the news in Las Vegas. Praying 4 everyone in the country community & everyone at the scene. — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) October 2, 2017

Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 2, 2017

Stilled and speechless… Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 2, 2017

Praying for our Country Music Family, Friends & Fans in #LasVegas @route91harvest A post shared by LOCASH (@locash) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT