How To Help Las Vegas Shooting Victims

People around the world are shaken, shocked, saddened today after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history which took place at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas.

It was an event that should have been all about family, friends, love, fun and great country music.

Instead, it has many feeling heartbroken, speechless, devastated, and helpless this morning. But there is a solution, you can help. You can take action.

Those looking for information about loved ones still missing are asked to call 866-535-5654. Additionally, Facebook has turned on its safety check feature for those in the Las Vegas area.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that residents in the area should also donate blood to help the more than 400 people wounded.

People began lining up to donate in the early morning hours Monday before some locations even opened.

Northwest Bloodworks is preparing to send its own supply to Nevada according to KIRO News.

Local donors can schedule an appointment HERE or by calling 1-800-398-7888. Donors can also can check online at bloodworksnw.org to find dates and times of mobile drives close to where they live or work.

Those not in the area and unable to donate blood can give money to organizations helping the victims.

Newsweek points to the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross, which accepts donations online, by phone at 702-369-3674, or by mail at 1771 E. Flamingo Road, #206B, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119.

You can also support the National Compassion Fund, which directly distributes donations from the public to victims of a mass crime. The fund has previously partnered up with the relatives of victims of disasters like 9/11 and the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and vows to be transparent in how it handles the money it collects.

GoFundMe, YouCaring and other pages are being created to raise money for victims as well.