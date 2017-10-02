At Least 58 Dead, 500 Injured in Las Vegas Concert Shooting

A shooting during Jason Aldean’s performance at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night left more than 58 people dead and 500 injured, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Aldean was performing in front of some 22,000 fans near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino around 10:08 p.m. local time when shots were fired according to CBS News.

This morning, Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, is believed to have killed himself before police entered the 32nd-floor hotel room from which he opened fire. (It had previously been reported that Paddock had been killed by a SWAT team.)

It’s believed that Paddock, who had multiple weapons in his room at the time of the crime and whose father was a serial bank robber who once made the FBI’s Most Wanted list, had no prior convictions or run-ins with police.

Investigators are still trying to discern Paddock’s motive.

Paddock’s female roommate was initially suspected of being a co-conspirator, but authorities now believe that he acted alone–although a motive has yet to be determined.

Aldean has since written on Instagram, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say, but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe.”

Jake Owen, who performed before Aldean’s set on Sunday, described the scene of the shooting in an interview today. “There were people freaking out. Everyone started fleeing every which way…There were people bleeding and lining the streets. It’s literally like a bad movie, that you dream and think you’re gonna wake up. This is real life, this is weird,” Owen said.

“I’ve heard guns fired. This sounded like a full-on, automatic rifle just unloading. At that point, you could see Jason was out on the catwalk and he just put his guitar up in the air and started running back toward the drum set to get off the stage. And that’s when people started fleeing…It was wild. I’ve never seen anything, obviously, like this before.”

(This is a developing story and will be updated via CBS NEWS)

