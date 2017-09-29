Garth Brooks Tickets On Sale At 10:00 This Morning! Garth Has Tips For Getting Tickets.

By Heidi May
It’s been a long time coming – 19 years to be exact, but Garth Brooks is coming to the Tacoma Dome November 4th and tickets go on sale at 10:00 this morning through Ticketmaster.com

We are beyond excited! Garth called in to talk with Seth & Kat and says the best way to make sure you get tickets:

Open a Ticket Master account and be sure you’re signed in to your account before they go on sale at 10.

Don’t work off public wifi, do it at home or work if you can.

Use multiple computers to try to get tickets.

Also, the odds of getting tickets are better if you’re trying to get a smaller amount of tickets. 2 tickets will probably be easier to get than 10.

Good luck & Happy Garth Day!

 

GARTH BROOKS WORLD TOUR
With Trisha Yearwood

Just added! Friday, November 3rd 7:00PM — Both shows on sale at 10AM!

Saturday, November 4th 7:30 PM
Tacoma Dome
Tacoma, WA

TICKETS ON SALE — 10:00AM PDT Sharp! — 8 ticket limit!!

Buy ONLY at the following:

  1. ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
  2. Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849
    1-800-745-3000
  3. The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

*No sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets

September 29th.

ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE

TICKET PRICES:
$61.65 plus $3.08 tax plus $4.00 facility fee plus $6.25 service charge = $74.98.

The Garth Brooks World Tour Sponsored by Amazon Music Unlimited

