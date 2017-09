ICYMI – Garth has announce a 2nd show on Friday, Nov 3rd and we couldn’t be more excited! Both shows tickets will go on sale at 10AM today, so get head to TICKETMASTER now so your all ready to get the best seats!

GARTH BROOKS

WORLD TOUR With Trisha Yearwood

Tacoma Dome

Just added! Friday, November 3rd 7:00PM

Both shows on sale NOW!

Saturday, November 4th 7:30 PM

8 ticket limit!!

Buy ONLY at the following:

1)ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2)Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849

1-800-745-3000

3)The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

*No sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets

September 29th.

ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE

TICKET PRICES :

$61.65 plus $3.08 tax plus $4.00 facility fee plus $6.25 service charge = $74.98.