Cam Announces ‘Best Coast’ Tour Dates

By Vicki Pepper

SoCal native Cam has announced her fall Best Coast Tour, which will take the West Coast by storm.

“West Coast I’m coming HOME,” the “Burning House” singer wrote. “Can’t wait to hug your necks & show you new music!!”

Cam will be making stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Pioneertown, not too far from the desert town in which she was married. Dates are scheduled around her December 8th & 9th tour dates opening for George Strait at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Logan Mize has been tapped to open the shows. Tickets are on sale now.

See Cam’s full tour itinerary below.

11/28 – San Luis Obispo, CA @Madonna Inn

11/29 – San Francisco, CA @Bimbo’s 365 Club

11/30 – Bakersfield, CA @Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace

12/02 – San Diego, CA @Moonshine Beach

12/05 – Hollywood, CA @Troubadour

12/07 – Pioneertown, CA @Pappy & Harriet’s

12/14 – Vancouver, Canada @The Commodore Ballroom

12/15 – Seattle, WA @The Crocodile

12/16 – Portland, OR @Hawthorne Theatre