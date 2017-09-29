Cam Announces ‘Best Coast’ Tour Dates

By Vicki Pepper
SoCal native Cam has announced her fall Best Coast Tour, which will take the West Coast by storm.
Related: Kelly Clarkson Wants to Collaborate with Cam & Kelsea Ballerini
“West Coast I’m coming HOME,” the “Burning House” singer wrote. “Can’t wait to hug your necks & show you new music!!”
Cam will be making stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Pioneertown, not too far from the desert town in which she was married. Dates are scheduled around her December 8th & 9th tour dates opening for George Strait at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Logan Mize has been tapped to open the shows. Tickets are on sale now.
See Cam’s full tour itinerary below.
11/28 – San Luis Obispo, CA @Madonna Inn
11/29 – San Francisco, CA @Bimbo’s 365 Club
11/30 – Bakersfield, CA @Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace
12/02 – San Diego, CA @Moonshine Beach
12/05 – Hollywood, CA @Troubadour
12/07 – Pioneertown, CA @Pappy & Harriet’s
12/14 – Vancouver, Canada @The Commodore Ballroom
12/15 – Seattle, WA @The Crocodile
12/16 – Portland, OR @Hawthorne Theatre
West Coast I'm coming HOME!! Can't wait to hug your necks & show you new music!! 💛 Tickets on sale 9/29 @… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Cam (@camcountry) September 28, 2017