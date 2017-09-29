941Class Of Luke Combs’ “Honky Tonk Highway” Line Dance Craze!

Luke Combs wrote “Honky Tonk Highway” as a nod to country line dancing songs from the 90’s. If you listen to the beginning of the song, you’ll even hear a short clip of “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”.

Luke Combs wanted to make sure that his fans were line dancing their hearts out to this one, so they contacted our very own DeAnna Lee to choreograph a dance for the song. The dance is high energy that matches the upbeat feel and tempo of the song, and it has started to sweep the country even catching the attention of Country Rebel.

From the “Country Rebel” blog:

We certainly can’t get enough of the Boot Boogie Babes, and we know you can’t either! Seattle’s line dance team has been taking the world by storm, and it doesn’t seem like they’re slowing down anytime soon.

In fact, their popularity has risen so much, they had to start an intermediate line dance team called the Boot Girls. Under the leadership of DeAnna Lee, these line dancin’ ladies perform for many different events to country music’s biggest hits.

Their newest routine is set to the tune of Luke Combs’ infectious new song “Honky Tonk Highway.” In this dance, all the Boot Boogie Babes were able to show off their fun personalities while kicking and tapping their boots in synchronization.

“Honky Tonk Highway” is included on Combs’ debut album, This One’s For You, which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

While most of the routine is performed with all the members together, the video is edited to show off smaller groups of 4-5 dancers throughout the dance.

Not only is the song infectious, but so is the dance. We can’t wait until they release a tutorial video so we can learn it, too!

The Boot Boogie Babes got a chance to put the dance in front of an audience this past Sunday the Washington State Fair’s Seahawks Ultimate Tailgate Party!

There’s a teach and demo coming soon, so everyone can learn this fun, new line dance!