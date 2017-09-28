Tag Your Way Into The New Country Class Of 2017

Hope your ready because KMPS Ticket Tag is back, TWICE EVERY HOUR from 5:45am-6:15 pm, with YOUR pair of tickets to the New Country Class of 2017 concert featuring: Adam Craig, Seth Ennis, Midland, Carly Pearce, and Luke Combs.

Snag yours by listening next week , for the Ticket Tag cue to call (at :15 & :45 after the hour) and be caller 15 at 800-464-9436. The first caller every morning with Seth and Kat will automatically WIN a pair of tickets… after that you must provide the first name of the most recent winner… and just like that, you’ll be at the show on October 24th at Snoqualmie Casino!

Must be 21+ to win or attend.