Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 28th

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett shared an impromptu conversation with a group of military veterans outside Seahawks headquarters this week. A military wife who lives next door to the VMAC said she saw a car stopped on the side of the road Tuesday morning, another car in the middle of the road, and a small crowd of people standing nearby. Dayna Coats thought it was a car accident, but realized it was a group of military veterans and one of the cars apparently belonged to Bennett, who was headed to practice and stopped to have a conversation. As she drove by, she saw Bennett and a veteran shaking hands and smiling which brought her to tears and led to her own conversation with the player. “The word unity was used several times and he admitted he didn’t know where to go from here. I do not know either. Nor do I know what the correct answers are… but I do know, I am thankful for those veterans and thankful Michael stopped to talk with them…and inadvertently me,” Coats wrote. (Read more from KING 5)

Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy Magazine, passed away on Wednesday at 91, the magazine confirmed last night. The publisher of the quintessential men’s lifestyle magazine built an empire around the alluring business. Playboy announced his death in a tweet. “Life is too short to live someone else’s dream,” read a quote from the founder. The company said Hefner died peacefully at the Playboy Mansion surrounded by family. His son Cooper, now Playboy’s Chief Creative Officer, remembered his father in a statement. “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He will be greatly missed by many.” Now, he’ll be buried next to the OG cover girl, Marilyn Monroe.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Several celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Hefner after news of his death broke, including Jenny McCarthy, Nancy Sinatra and Rob Lowe. The latter tweeted, “I had a number of great conversations with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era.” (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to be the halftime performer at this season’s Super Bowl, according to Us Weekly. He would be making a return appearance at the event, which will be held February 4th at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Timberlake already has an infamous moment in halftime history for his part in the notorious “Wardrobe Malfunction.” He was performing “Rock Your Body” with Janet Jackson in 2004 when he accidentally pulled part of her costume off, revealing one of her breasts. That caused the FCC to require halftime shows air on a 5-second delay. The NFL says no decisions have been made on a performer. “We know that we will put on a spectacular show,” a spokesman said yesterday. “When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

A woman who complained of life-threatening allergies to animals was arrested after being forcibly removed from a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Times reports that the 46-year-old college professor asked the flight crew to remove the dogs, including a service animal, from the cabin. When she was unable to provide medical certification of her allergies, they removed her instead. Cellphone footage from the incident, which occurred at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport, shows the woman shouting at the male officers as they pull and push her down the aisle. Passengers appeared divided about who was being unreasonable during the incident. Some could be heard defending the woman, while another tells her to get off the plane. Southwest Airlines apologized on Wednesday and said it would be reaching out to her about the experience. Meanwhile, the woman was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering a police officer, and resisting arrest.