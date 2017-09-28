Reba Releasing Her Own Line Of Footwear

Reba McEntire is getting into the boot business.

The Country Music Hall-of-Famer — and former cowgirl — is partnering with Justin Boot Company to create her own line of footwear.

“Justin Boots have been a staple in my closet since my barrel racing years in Oklahoma,” Reba says.

“This collection is for all those strong, spirited women and cowgirls at heart who have followed my journey throughout the years. This opportunity couldn’t have been a more natural fit and creating the line has been too much fun!”

REBA by Justin will feature classic western boots, booties, and casual shoes, and will be available at retailers nationwide in time for the holidays this year.

