‘Hills’ Creators Producing Nashville Reality Show ‘Music City’

The producing team behind MTV’s hit The Hills are taking their talents to CMT–and Nashville–for a new reality show called Music City.

The docu-series will follow a group of young adults as they strive to find success in the country music industry.

The show’s eight-episode first season will premiere in early 2018 and is expected to air alongside CMT’s fictitious drama about Music City, Nashville.

As Rolling Stone notes, this won’t be the first time Nashville has been the subject of a reality series, as Lifetime aired a show called ‘Chasing Nashville’ in 2013, while A&E followed with ‘Crazy Hearts: Nashville’ in 2014. Both were quickly canceled.

