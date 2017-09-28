Double The Baby Bumps! Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson and Wives Take Mini-Vacation Getaway

Talk about the best country superstar vaca getaway!

Don’t get me wrong…I loved when Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen and Peyton Manning took a bro-trip in the woods…but this trip included BABY BUMPS!

Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard brought their wives along for a babymoon together!

They also brought along Brian Kelley, his wife Brittney, and Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey to Sun Valley, Idaho according to Rare Country.

Jason and Brittany’s little boy and Tyler and Hayley’s baby girl are due just a couple of weeks apart, so there’s a slight possibility their babies could even share a birthday!

chillin with my boys @thubbmusic @playbkplay @russelled @justinmrusek @flagaline in Idaho on a few days off. A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

I can't not smile 24/7 around these humans & in this special place #SunValley #rechargetime #mountains ❤️ 🏞 A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Living and loving our best life 🖤 So grateful for these women A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

🏔🏔🏔 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Much needed trip to Idaho💕 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:59am PDT