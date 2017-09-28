Double The Baby Bumps! Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson and Wives Take Mini-Vacation Getaway

Talk about the best country superstar vaca getaway!
Don’t get me wrong…I loved when Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen and Peyton Manning took a bro-trip in the woods…but this trip included BABY BUMPS!
Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard brought their wives along for a babymoon together!
They also brought along Brian Kelley, his wife Brittney, and Russell Dickerson and his wife Kailey to Sun Valley, Idaho according to Rare Country.
Jason and Brittany’s little boy and Tyler and Hayley’s baby girl are due just a couple of weeks apart, so there’s a slight possibility their babies could even share a birthday!