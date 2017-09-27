Sneak Peek of Chris Lane’s Exclusive Live Concert

Chris Lane has partnered with AT&T Audience Network on Direct TV to share an exclusive concert this Friday! We’re getting a sneak peek of that show right now! Chris Lane is sharing the performance of his number one single “For Her” with fans in advance of premiere this weekend.

From Taste of Country:

Check out the rest of Lane’s performance when Chris Lane airs on Friday at 9PM ET/PT via DirecTV Ch 239, AT&T U-verse Ch 1114 and on-demand through DirecTV Now. Fans will have plenty of chances to see Lane live in person this year, too. He’s spent much of 2017 on the road with Garth Brooks, Dustin Lynch, Rascal Flatts and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s 2017 Soul2Soul Tour. He’s currently supporting Florida Georgia Line on the Smooth Tour, and he’s set to embark on his first-ever headlining run. The Take Back Home Tour begins on Oct. 25.