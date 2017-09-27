Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 27th

1.

Twitter said yesterday it has started testing 280-character tweets, doubling the previous limit, in an effort to help users be more expressive. About 9% of all tweets today are exactly 140 characters, Twitter says. It’s tough to do that on accident, suggesting that users frequently have to edit their thoughts to get them under the limit. Twitter hopes to ease that burden by doubling the character limit in what it calls “languages impacted by cramming,” which includes every language except Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔 We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. 👇https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL — Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017

2. Engagements and baby news!

Jon Snow is finally settling down with his “wildling” Ygritte. After several UK tabloids reported this week that 30-year-old Game of Thrones star Kit Harington had popped the question to longtime girlfriend (and onetime GoT co-star) Rose Leslie, the couple’s official engagement announcement has now been published by UK’s The Times newspaper. “Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie,” the notice’s headline reads. “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.” (Read more from BBC News)

Scotty McCreery is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal. Taste of Country reports that the country singer popped the question during a hike up their favorite North Carolina mountain on Tuesday. When they reached the end of the hike, McCreery asked for Dugal ‘s hand with a ring he helped design. The couple met in kindergarten and started dating about six years ago when they were seniors at Garner High School in Garner, N.C. She’s been in several music videos, but he downplayed their romance until she was comfortable with it. The couple will marry in 2018.

Just days after it was reported that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant, a source close to the family says her half-sister Khloe Kardashian is also expecting her first child with 26-year-old NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The 33-year-old reality star and her sister are both due around February. Kim Kardashian is also expecting her third child, via surrogate, with husband Kanye West. (Read more from US Weekly)

3.

Husband-and-wife HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed Tuesday that they’ll end their hit show Fixer Upper after its upcoming fifth season. “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season five of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with.” The shiplap-happy couple added in a video, “This journey has been indescribable…It’s such a bittersweet time for us because for the last five years, the show has been our life.” The fifth season debuts in November. (Read more from People)

4.

Pitbull is sending his private plane to Puerto Rico so that cancer patients can receive treatment in the United States. Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales thanked the singer for his good deed on Twitter on Tuesday. “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she said. Pitbull replied that the effort to help Puerto Rican cancer patients was the least he could do. “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said in a statement. Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, leaving the entire island without power. He is also recognized his education-related charity work. In 2013, he opened a public charter school in his hometown. He hopes to open a second school in Baltimore by September 2018. (Read more from People)