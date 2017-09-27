See The Sweet Note Sam Hunt Wrote To Maren Morris After Opening On His Tour

Maren Morris has been crazy busy touring this summer, and her tour-mate Sam Hunt took notice so he sent her the sweetest note.

After wrapping up his 15 in a 30 Tour, Sam wanted to personally thank Maren who was one of the openers along with Chris Janson and Ryan Follese according to Taste of Country.

In a post on Instagram Morris shared not only photos from the tour’s final show in Nashville, but a picture of the heartwarming note Hunt hand-wrote to her.

From the last show of the #15ina30tour . Thanks for a great summer, @samhuntmusic . 💚🔋🛶🍏 📷: @alexmferrari A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

“Thank you for being a part of this tour. You’re so talented and strong,” he says in a personal and thoughtful message.

“You have a presence that draws people towards you. Own it and use it for good,” he adds.

“I won’t forget this summer. God bless.”

Morris is off to Europe for the international leg of her 2017 Hero Tour, before opening for the U.S. portion former One Direction member Niall Horan’s Flicker World Tour in 2018.