Garth Brooks Unveils Retrospective ‘Anthology’ Releases

By Scott T. Sterling

Get ready for an extensive history lesson in all things Garth Brooks.

Garth Brooks: The Anthology will be a five-part series that finds the country superstar penning the memories of his storied career in book form.

According to Billboard the initial release of the series, The First Five Years, is set to debut on Nov. 14, and will feature Brooks reminiscing about how his rise in country music began. The hardcover 240-page tome promises 150 never before seen photos. There will also be music to soundtrack the project. The 5 CD set features 52 songs, 19 of which are new, unreleased or demo versions.

“You get to experience the beginning of Garth’s career … right there in Garth’s inner circle,” reads a press release. “You are there as ‘The Thunder Rolls’ is recorded and about to be released by another artist. When ‘Friends in Low Places’ and ‘The Dance’ are almost never recorded at all!”