WATCH: Garth Brooks Answers #941Listener Questions During Studio G Series

Garth Brooks is gearing up for his first return to Seattle/Tacoma in almost 20 years!

Tacoma Dome! November 4th!

The country superstar is just as excited as the fans in the PNW!

Garth has been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life, album, and tour in a new video series called Inside Studio G; and this week he dedicated the live-streamed video to answering #941Listener questions!

He also let fans know that he will be adding even more to his Studio G series including more artist interviews along with Garth himself!

PLUS … Garth shared some of his favorite female artists in country music, his secret to keeping his private life out of the spotlight, and what keeps him motivated every day.

Have a look at some of the #941Listener questions Garth Brooks took time to answer personally this week!