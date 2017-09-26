WATCH: Garth Brooks Answers #941Listener Questions During Studio G Series

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: #941Listeners, facebook, garth brooks, Studio G
(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks is gearing up for his first return to Seattle/Tacoma in almost 20 years!

Tacoma Dome! November 4th!

The country superstar is just as excited as the fans in the PNW!

Garth has been giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life, album, and tour in a new video series called Inside Studio G; and this week he dedicated the live-streamed video to answering #941Listener questions!

He also let fans know that he will be adding even more to his Studio G series including more artist interviews along with Garth himself!

PLUS … Garth shared some of his favorite female artists in country music, his secret to keeping his private life out of the spotlight, and what keeps him motivated every day.

Have a look at some of the #941Listener questions Garth Brooks took time to answer personally this week!

 

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live