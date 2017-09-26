WATCH: 88-Year-Old Fan Sneaks A Kiss On Brett Eldredge

By Kat on KMPS
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

There is so much to love about Brett Eldredge that is has fans of all ages falling head-over-heels for him!

Eldredge recently shared a sweet video of meeting an 88-year-old fan before a show, and it has many people calling her their hero!

The woman walked right up to him and gave him a hug, shared some conversation with the country star, and as she turned to leave, she snuck a kiss on his arm.

Even Brett was impressed by her surprise smooch!

“88 years old and still got game … she walked up with a smile, talked really sweet, laid a kiss on me, and strutted away!” he writes alongside the adorable video. “Stay young, stay happy.”

