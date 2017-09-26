Sorry Ladies…Luke Bryan Is Ditching The Tight Jeans

If you’re a fan of Luke Bryan’s tight jeans, you might want to grab the tissues because the singer says he’s getting rid of them.

During a recent interview, the king of the booty shaking says that this year he’s finally loosened up his signature tight pants a bit.

(Insert me internally crying…)

“I did go to a looser jean this year. Because I just got tired of like, ‘Tight Pants Luke Bryan Brings Show to Hoboken.’ Is like everybody here just to see my dance? Nobody wants to hear my vocal quality.”

Okay…that makes sense. Luke definitely has superstar vocal chops (need we remind you of his amazing National Anthem before the Super Bowl?)…so we understand why he wants to be known for more than just what he wears on stage.

Bryan’s tight pants has always been a topic of conversation and somewhat of a laughing matter. He even laughed about his tight jeans & dance skills during an appearance on the Ellen Show according to Taste Of Country.