Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 26th

1.

On Sunday, offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva was the lone Pittsburgh Steeler to come out of the stadium tunnel for the national anthem. Fans seemed to approve of the former Army Ranger’s show of patriotism, buying enough jerseys to make Villanueva’s #78 the best-selling garment in the entire league Monday. But during a press conference Monday, Villanueva apologized for his actions, saying, “Unfortunately, I threw my teammates under the bus, unintentionally. Every single time I see that picture of me, standing by myself, I feel embarrassed. When everyone sees an image of me standing by myself, everybody thinks the team and the Steelers are not behind me, and that is absolutely wrong. It’s quite the opposite.” Apparently, the team’s captains had planned to stand beside Villanueva, but were blocked. Villanueva apologized for breaking ranks without giving other players the opportunity to join him. (Read more from Q13)

2.

A groom in Kitchener, Ontario, is being hailed as a hero after he interrupted his own wedding day to rescue a drowning boy from a river in a local park. Clayton Cook and his wife Brittany Ross Cook were posing for pictures on Friday when they noticed the boy appeared to be drowning in Victoria Park. That’s when Clayton immediately jumped into the water–while wearing his three-piece wedding suit–to scoop the boy up and put him safely back on land. “The kid was underwater on his back,” says wedding photographer Darren Hatt, whose pics of the daring rescue are going viral. Minutes after his lifesaving maneuvers, Cook arrived at his reception soaking wet and was greeted with a hero’s welcome. (Read more from The Cut)

3.

TRL is coming back and they’re already lining up guests. Ed Sheeran and Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos will headline the first installment of MTV’s revived series Total Request Live on October 2. Rolling Stone reports that the new version of the series will air live on weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET from the network’s revamped Times Square studio. Rapper/comedian DC Young Fly will host the show. The series will also feature several co-hosts. An official TRL show will also air Mondays and Thursdays on musical.ly, a social media platform built around short videos. According to a press release, TRL “will integrate linear, social and digital elements and bring teen passion points to life, while continuing to incorporate audience requests.”

4.

Workers at a McDonald’s in Missouri said a pay-it-forward chain started by one generous patron went on for an hour, totaling 125 customers. Manager Heidi Waters said a woman who is a regular at the eatery picked up the tab about 7:15 a.m. on Thursday for the vehicle in line behind her. Waters said such generosity is not uncommon, and often the recipients will keep up the trend, but it usually only lasts for 5 to 10 cars. However, that day the pay-it-forward chain went on for about an hour, totaling 125 customers who picked up others’ tabs. “It makes us feel that we’re appreciated, even in a McDonald’s. You know that the community appreciates the hard work that we do,” Waters said. “It leaks out into the community, and it leaks out into our crew.” (Read more from WLOX)