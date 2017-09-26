Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Goes Viral with Tweet Supporting NFL

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted early Monday morning in support of the NFL protests causing his tweet to instantly go viral. Dale Jr.’s message was in support of the NFL players who protested during the National Anthem over the weekend. He then went on to

quote John F. Kennedy from a 1962 speech he made at the White House.

All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable-JFK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 25, 2017

From Taste of Country:

NASCAR owners Richard Childress and Richard Petty have stated that any member of their teams who offered any form of protest during the anthem would be fired, NBC reports.

The post makes Earnhardt — who is a 14-time most popular driver in NASCAR, according to NBC Sports — one of the few NASCAR personalities to weigh in on the NFL protests, which were sparked by comments President Trump made during a rally in Alabama last week in which he targeted players who took a knee during the National Anthem to protest government policies. Trump called for NFL owners to fire those players, and in response, many more players joined in protests over the weekend, some in solidarity with team owners. Trump’s remarks have widely been cast as racist and specifically targeting black players.

Earnhardt’s tweet has received more than 340,000 likes and been re-tweeted more than 130,000 times as of Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).