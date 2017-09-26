Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Goes Viral with Tweet Supporting NFL

By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Nascar, nfl protests, peace protests, tweet, viral
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JANUARY 12: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Army National Guard / Diet Mountain Dew Chevrolet during Daytona Preseason Thunder at Daytona International Speedway on January 12, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted early Monday morning in support of the NFL protests causing his tweet to instantly go viral. Dale Jr.’s message was in support of the NFL players who protested during the National Anthem over the weekend. He then went on to
quote John F. Kennedy from a 1962 speech he made at the White House.

From Taste of Country:

NASCAR owners Richard Childress and Richard Petty have stated that any member of their teams who offered any form of protest during the anthem would be fired, NBC reports.

The post makes Earnhardt — who is a 14-time most popular driver in NASCAR, according to NBC Sports — one of the few NASCAR personalities to weigh in on the NFL protests, which were sparked by comments President Trump made during a rally in Alabama last week in which he targeted players who took a knee during the National Anthem to protest government policies. Trump called for NFL owners to fire those players, and in response, many more players joined in protests over the weekend, some in solidarity with team owners. Trump’s remarks have widely been cast as racist and specifically targeting black players.
Earnhardt’s tweet has received more than 340,000 likes and been re-tweeted more than 130,000 times as of Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live