Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 25th

1.

According to ESPN, every NFL team that played on Sunday participated in some form of demonstration–from players, coaches and executives who stood together arm-in-arm along the sidelines to others who sat, knelt or raised a fist. A handful of teams–including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans–remained in their locker rooms for the duration of the anthem. The protests came after President Donald Trump said during a rally in Alabama on Friday that the NFL should fire any player who took a knee during the anthem.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said the team wanted to do something that unified them. “We believe in love,” said Wilson. “The only way we can defeat the hate is by loving people.” Wilson added that it was “sad to see” what Trump said.

Receiver Doug Baldwin after the game directly address President Trump’s comments and talked about what he describes as a dangerous time for America. “For us, as players, directly being called out about not being able to express ourselves, which this great country and many men and women who have sacrificed their lives for us to be able to express ourselves in that way. That’s the foundational core of who we are as a country. And for that to be threatened by the man who is at the head of the table for our country, it’s a very serious thing.” Baldwin said. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

Luke Bryan has signed on to be a judge on ABC’s reboot of American Idol. The A.V. Club reports that Bryan booked the gig after it became evident Lionel Richie would “no longer be in the running.” It was previously reported that Charlie Puth was also being considered, but he now appears to be out as well. It’s believed the network is still looking for a third judge. In addition to new judges Perry and Bryan, original host Ryan Seacrest will return for the reboot, which is set to premiere in March. Auditions started in August in Florida.

3.

After TMZ reported on Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, her ex-boyfriend Tyga took to Snapchat over the weekend to declare that the child was his. “Hell nah, that’s my kid,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner also told The Cut on Friday that Kylie has “not confirmed anything.” Meanwhile, Kylie has been posting photos of herself on social media as usual and even teased fans by showing a bit of tummy in one of them. Jenner is believed to be four months along already; she and Scott began dating in April after they were spotted canoodling at Coachella, mere weeks after she ended things with Tyga. (Read more from US Weekly)

4.

Walmart is testing a grocery delivery service in which the delivery person actually enters the customer’s home and puts the groceries away in their refrigerator and freezer. The new service is a partnership with August Home, which makes smart locks and other home tech, and is only available to its customers for the moment. The groceries are actually delivered by employees of the courier company Deliv. As for security concerns: August Home’s smart locks give delivery people once-only permission to enter, customers are alerted by text and can watch the delivery via security cameras, and the door automatically locks following the delivery. A Walmart executive acknowledges that “this may not be for everyone,” but adds, “What might seem novel today could be the standard tomorrow.” (Read more from Business Insider)