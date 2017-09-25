Luke Bryan Joins Katy Perry as Judge on ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Luke Bryan has signed on to be the second judge on ABC’s reboot of American Idol alongside Katy Perry.

Variety reports that Bryan booked the gig after it became evident Lionel Richie would “no longer be in the running.”

It was previously reported that Charlie Puth was also being considered, but he now appears to be out as well.

ABC hasn’t commented on Bryan joining the show, but an official announcement is expected soon.

It’s believed the network is still looking for a third judge.

Perry was revealed to be a judge with a salary of $25 million and Seacrest is set to earn around $10 – $15 million. Still no word what Luke will be making on the reboot.

In addition to new judges Perry and Bryan, original host Ryan Seacrest will return for the reboot, which is set to premiere in March. Auditions started in August in Florida.