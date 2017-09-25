Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton Reunite For Another Performance

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: chris stapleton, fire away, Justin Timberlake, Sometimes I Cry, Tennessee Whiskey
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton reunited for an impromptu duet at the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Rolling Stone Country reports that Timberlake invited Stapleton onstage to perform “Tennessee Whiskey” during his headlining set at the fest.

“This man and this woman that I’m about to bring out have inspired me so much since I met them,” Timberlake told festival-goers before introducing Stapleton and his wife and singing partner Morgane Stapleton.

Timberlake and Stapleton first performed together at the 2015 CMA Awards.

The Stapleton songs didn’t stop there.

The trio also sang “Fire Away” and “Sometimes I Cry” before making a deal that will have music fans in Tennessee extremely excited.

“I think we should make a deal,” Timberlake said. “Every time either one of us plays Tennessee, the other one is there.”

 

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live