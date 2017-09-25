Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton Reunite For Another Performance

Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton reunited for an impromptu duet at the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Rolling Stone Country reports that Timberlake invited Stapleton onstage to perform “Tennessee Whiskey” during his headlining set at the fest.

“This man and this woman that I’m about to bring out have inspired me so much since I met them,” Timberlake told festival-goers before introducing Stapleton and his wife and singing partner Morgane Stapleton.

Timberlake and Stapleton first performed together at the 2015 CMA Awards.

The Stapleton songs didn’t stop there.

The trio also sang “Fire Away” and “Sometimes I Cry” before making a deal that will have music fans in Tennessee extremely excited.

“I think we should make a deal,” Timberlake said. “Every time either one of us plays Tennessee, the other one is there.”