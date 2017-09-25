Congrats to #941ClassOf Brett Young on First Headlining Tour

By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Brett Young, calliville tour, Carly Pearce, headlining tour
Brett Young performs at the Washington State Fair on September 2, 2017. (Photo by Neil Lim Sang)

brett young caliville tour poster Congrats to #941ClassOf Brett Young on First Headlining Tour

Last year Brett Young hit the New Country scene with his song “Sleep Without You”. The song as well as his second single “In Case You Didn’t Know” went straight to the top of the country charts. His third single “Like I Loved You” is well on it’s way to making it a three-peat for Brett Young.

So now it’s time to talk tour! Congratulations to Brett Young on landing his first headlining tour! Brett Young will bring along New Country Class of 2017 artist Carly Pearce as his opener on the Caliville Tour. Brett will play 21 venues around the U.S. beginning in October and wrapping up in December.

Brett tells Taste of Country,

“I am so excited to get to go out on my first ever headlining tour this year. It’s a pretty surreal feeling,” Young says in a press release. “I can’t wait to see all my amazing fans out on the road, and I’m honored to have the incredible Carly Pearce along as well.”

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live