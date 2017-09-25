Congrats to #941ClassOf Brett Young on First Headlining Tour

Last year Brett Young hit the New Country scene with his song “Sleep Without You”. The song as well as his second single “In Case You Didn’t Know” went straight to the top of the country charts. His third single “Like I Loved You” is well on it’s way to making it a three-peat for Brett Young.

So now it’s time to talk tour! Congratulations to Brett Young on landing his first headlining tour! Brett Young will bring along New Country Class of 2017 artist Carly Pearce as his opener on the Caliville Tour. Brett will play 21 venues around the U.S. beginning in October and wrapping up in December.

Brett tells Taste of Country,

“I am so excited to get to go out on my first ever headlining tour this year. It’s a pretty surreal feeling,” Young says in a press release. “I can’t wait to see all my amazing fans out on the road, and I’m honored to have the incredible Carly Pearce along as well.”