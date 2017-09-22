New Country @ 94.1 Has Your ULTIMATE GARTH PARTY PACK

Filed Under: Best Western Tacoma Dome, cash, Garth Brooks, New Country @ 941, November 4th, Tacoma Dome, win
Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
Save yourself the stress of buying tickets to Garth’s big show on Nov. 4th by winning the ULTIMATE GARTH PARTY PACK from New Country @ 941 KMPS.
That’s right – before the show even goes on sale – we’re setting you up with a pair of tickets, a nights stay at the Best Western (which just happens to be right next door to the Tacoma Dome), and $100 that you can use for whatever YOU want! Listen for the keywords we announce at :15 after every hour, from 6:15am – 6:15pm, and text them to 54994 to be in to win!
Maximum one (1) entry per keyword, per person, regardless of entry method. Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live