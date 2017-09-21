Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Likes Her Dad’s Music…But LOVES Bruno Mars!

Thomas Rhett may have made history as the first country artist to top the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart in 2017, but Bruno Mars is still #1 in his daughter’s eyes.

The father of two — Willa Gray and newborn sister named Ada — says his oldest definitely loves songs she can dance to, and she even has a favorite track on his ‘Life Changes’ album.

“She loves this song ‘Leave Right Now’ and it’s probably because it has such an intense beat. Bruno Mars is her favorite,” TR reveals.

Thomas even got to meet Bruno this week, sharing a photo of the two together and getting fans excited about even the thought of a collaboration between the duo.

Midland’s Cameron Duddy, a longtime friend of Bruno Mars, who’s also directed his videos, put the two together.

Thomas also tells ABC Radio, “You can tell she loves music,” TR says, “because anytime there’s a drum beat, she’s dancing, she’s spinning around in circles. But lately, I’ve been pretty impressed, like when we’ll be riding in the car and ‘Unforgettable’ will come on the radio and she’ll go ‘Daddy, Daddy, Daddy, Daddy.’ And so I think she knows the sound of my voice enough, even when she hears it in a song, she can pick out that that’s a song that I sing.