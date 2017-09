Fremont Oktoberfest kicks off Friday

100+ Beer Taps… 50 Breweries… 3 Days in the Center of The Brewniverse. Don't miss Fremont Oktoberfest https://t.co/ysJjXCRN0o pic.twitter.com/Kh8mXNuyNG — Fremont Oktoberfest (@FOktoberfest) September 15, 2017

Kirkland Oktoberfest is on Friday – Saturday

The wait is over. Kirkland Oktoberfest tickets are officially on sale! https://t.co/boIRCK8o2K #KOKT 🍺 pic.twitter.com/4IeG7Cj7c9 — Kirkland Oktoberfest (@KirklandOktober) July 12, 2017

The Mariners are in town this weekend for a home stand against The Cleveland Indians

Fishermen’s Fall Festival is Saturday

Seahawks Car Show – HAWKtoberfest – is Saturday

Festa Italiana – Italian Festival at The Seattle Center Saturday & Sunday

Jason Aldean with special guest Kane Brown Sunday @ The Washington State Fair in Puyallup