Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 21st

1.

A two-year-old girl was hospitalized but is expected to recover after being hit in the face with a foul ball during Wednesday’s New York Yankees-Minnesota Twins game at Yankee Stadium. Yahoo! Sports reports the 105 mph line drive off the bat of Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier went screaming into the stands past the third-base dugout. Players on both teams were visibly upset as medical personnel tended to the girl, with Frazier in particular looking distraught. In the wake of the accident, players called for more protective netting in stadiums. “Every stadium needs to have nets,” said Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. “That’s it. I don’t care about the d**n view of the fan. It’s all about safety.”

Little girl hit by a line drive at #Yankees game. Todd Frazier looked really shaken up by the incident. Scary moments pic.twitter.com/1vJ5lZmYg4 — MadPicksCrew (@MadpicksCrew) September 20, 2017

2.

Darci Lynne Farmer was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent season 21 on Wednesday night. The 12-year-old ventriloquist burst into tears and hugged her rabbit puppet Petunia as her two brothers ran onstage to congratulate her. Farmer’s prize includes a $1 million grand prize and a headlining gig at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas from September 3-4. Simon Cowell was so blown away by Farmer during the first night of the live finals on Tuesday that he predicted right then and there, “I think you’re gonna win.” (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

3.

A London-based artist is seeking help launching a line of fanny packs featuring images of pudgy, hairy bellies. The “Dadbag” promises wearers convenient travel storage as well as an instant “dad bod” in six different styles. The accessory is not yet for sale, as creator Albert Pukies is still looking for production partners. “It’s obviously meant to be funny but I do want to produce them,” he said. “I’m looking for manufacturers at the moment.” The artist said he was inspired to create the fanny packs after round bellies became a fashion trend around 2015. “My inspiration was seeing all the posts about dad bods being cool,” he said. “I think people want them because of that reason. You can have a dad bod without any health issues.” He hopes to sell the Dadbag for $30 each and is considering crowdfunding. (Read more from Huffington Post)

Perfect Dadbag For Those Who Want A Dad Body But Not The Fathttps://t.co/VO8N1ld1k8 pic.twitter.com/mNcQ6chIck — 9GAG (@9GAG) September 19, 2017

4.

A woman in Portland, Oregon, is going viral for dressing her rescue cats in Taylor Swift-inspired costumes. BuzzFeed reports that foster mom Jessica has made a habit of posting photos of her seven foster kittens in homemade costumes that resemble those featured in some of Taylor’s most popular music videos. Outfits featured in her photo series include Tay’s black jumpsuit from the “Look What You Made Me Do” visual, the white tutu from “Shake It Off” and the black sequin dress from Taylor’s Fearless tour. Yes, it’s as ridiculously cute as it sounds.

BONUS

Oreo is pretty much the king of the snack food aisle when it comes to creative, new cookie mashup flavors. But now, milk’s favorite cookie is reportedly releasing a totally new way to satisfy your cookies and cream fix. Would you like to drink a steaming hot cup of Oreo-flavored hot chocolate? Soon you can. The Impulsive Buy spotted a brand new Oreo-flavored hot cocoa mix, discovered on a Walmart store shelf earlier this week.