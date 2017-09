Got a burning question for Garth Brooks? We’ll you’re in luck because New Country @ 94.1KMPS is hooking you up with unprecedented access to pick Garth’s brain this weekend. Just ask your question on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the #AskGarth941KMPS and then make sure to tune in to Garth’s Facebook at 4pm PT on Monday when he dedicates his #StudioG episode to answering our questions from folks in the Great Northwest!