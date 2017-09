Don’t be a Twitter troll, because you may just get called out by your favorite country artist. DOH!

You may remember when Brothers Osborne slammed a Twitter troll who was hating on Maddie and Tae.

*** Warning… language***

Then Maddie & Tae responded in kind…

Then when Twitter trolls went after Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne was there to step in and defend their country music sister.

Hey, while prudes are bitching about my clothes, let's make babies. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/rEh78XwQUY — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 17, 2017

And Maren Morris responded…